The North East Governors’ Forum (NEGF) has demanded a review of the 2021 national budget to execute various projects in the region for equity and inclusion.

According to the six governors, the activities of Boko Haram, bandits, cattle rustlers, and kidnappers still constitute threats to sustainable development and economic growth.

The forum, which comprises Governors of Borno, Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba, Bauchi, and Yobe states, made the call at its third meeting at weekend in Yola, Adamawa State.

NEGF’s Chairman, Babagana Zulum lamented that despite the challenges of development, particularly infrastructural deficits in the Northeast, the 2021 proposed national budget makes a budgetary provision of only N45.32 billion for capital projects.

He noted that this represents 0.35 per cent of N13.02 trillion national budget presented to the National Assembly.

While the Forum commends the efforts of the security agencies in the sub-region, it agreed to strengthen community policing and action to complement their efforts.

The forum also noted that the sub-region has been unfairly treated in the provision of road infrastructure by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

In the 13-point demands of the forum, Zulum called on the Federal Government to consider the Mambilla Hydro Project a matter of serious priority and resolve all encumbrances pertaining to it.

On challenges of education, he said the six governors have resolved to adopt a regional approach with the deliberate transformation of the sector, particularly at the basic level across the sub-region.