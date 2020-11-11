Neiman Marcus’ extravagant Fantasy Gifts shopping guide is packed with more than $2 million worth of splurges this year.

The luxe department store always packs the gift guide with over-the-top items and experiences that only the very, very rich could hope to buy, and even with a pandemic and a shaken US economy, 2020 is no different.

This year, the wish list includes a $345,000 Alaskan getaway, a $295,000 library, a $255,000 camper, $190,000 worth of jewels, and $95,000 worth of custom hats.

An exclusive Alaskan getaway: $345,000

The most expensive item this year is actually a bit more budget-friendly than in 2019 and 2018, when the priciest picks were $700,007 and $7.1 million, respectively.

But at $345,000, the trip to Alaska is still quite a splurge — though Neiman Marcus says it’s all about joy.

‘After a uniquely challenging year, we need to remember what brings us JOY, what touches our hearts, what makes us smile — we need the holidays more than ever,’ says the store.

‘In times like these, it’s important to take comfort in those yearly traditions that remind us that our ability to dream and aspire to great things remains undaunted. To that end, we’re proud to present Fantasy Gifts once again. May this extraordinary selection inspire the MAGIC and WONDER of the season and fulfill the promise of the holidays today and long into the new year.’

The Alaskan getaway covers travel for six people, who will have the historic Sheldon Mountain House, built in 1966 near Denali’s summit, all to themselves for five nights.

The package includes a private chef, glacier exploration led by professional Denali guides, night skies, and more.

Plus, as with all trips in this year’s Fantasy Gift guide, there will be private air transportation with Jet Linx Aviation.

As always, the purchase has a charity component as well, with a $10,000 donation to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation to support Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Sheldon Chalet will also donate $5,000 to the Denali Education Center.

Four weeks in Arizona and a year of wellness: $345,000

Tied for most-expensive is a $345,000 trip to Canyon Ranch in Tuscon, Arizona, which comes with a year of wellness programming.

A lucky (and wealthy) customer will spent seven nights at the resort with one guest, where staff will tailor ‘individualized programs’ to their needs.

That’s followed up by three more weeklong ‘checkups,’ plus monthly virtual consultations.

‘Your well-being is paramount, and no one knows what you need like you do,’ says Neiman Marcus. ‘From fitness to relaxation, whatever your wellness journey entails, the physicians, nutritionists, life coaches, and other experts at Canyon Ranch will help you and a companion design yearlong regimens to meet those needs and assist along the way.’

A luxe home library: $295,000

Bibliophiles with volumes to collect and money to burn can drop major cash on this pricey library package, which comes with both books and furnishings from publishers Prosper and Martine Assouline.

The customer who buys this gift will start with a consultation, and then get a curated collection of ‘books, furniture, and one-of- a-kind objets d’art just for you.’

‘Our digital world moves faster than ever, and nothing remains of it. But books are the solid part of our past and present. They are also beauty,’ say the founders.

While the specific items are up to the purchaser, pricey Assouline offerings include a $995 copy of ‘The Impossible Collection of Whiskey,’ an $895 copy of ‘Roy Lichtenstein: The Impossible Collection,’ and an $895 copy of ‘The Impossible Collection of Fashion.’

A customized travel trailer: $255,000

For can’t-sit-still travelers who are still trying to be cautious about coronavirus, road trips were the only way to go in 2020 — and this gift is quite a bit more luxe than those #vanlife Instagram posts.

For just over a quarter of a million dollars, a customer can get their own Bowlus travel trailer — and customize it to be the perfect home sweet home on the road.

The purchase comes a design consultation to customize the interior of the trailer with ‘yacht-grade finishes,’ as well as a ‘state-of-the-art electrical system that allows you to remain off-grid from LA to NYC and back on a single charge.’

A weekend in Sonoma wine country and wine for a year: $215,000

Another gift that keeps on giving, this pricey package starts with a trip to Sonoma County in Northern California, where the buyer and up to five guests will stay at Montage Healdsburg, a 258-acre resort with 15.5 acres of private vineyards and outdoor recreational experiences.

The five-day stay in the Guest House suite includes usage of the spa, private dinners, and a meal at the three Michelin-starred Single Thread, where the group will get a private session with vintner Jesse Katz.

Finally, once it’s time to go home, the buyer will receive personally-curated wine for 12 months, as well as an exclusive golden Coravin Wine Preservation System.

A pick of exotic gems: $100,000 – $190,000

Six pieces of jewelry are up for grabs with this purchase from jeweler Oscar Heyman.

Neiman Marcus calls it a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ to shop these ‘little treasures guaranteed to put a twinkle in someone’s eye.

The collection includes six different rings, the priciest of which is a $190,000 Alexandrite (3.11 carats) and diamond piece.

There’s also a 5.59 carat Paraiba Tourmaline and diamond ring for $140,000, a 12.92 Star Ruby and diamond ring for $160,000, and a 10.26 carat Cat’s-Eye Chrysoberyl and diamond ring for $150,000.

On the lower-priced end is a 13.58 carat Mandarin Garnet and diamond ring for $100,000 and a 6.57 carat opal and diamond ring for $130,000.

A ranch trip and steak for a year: $185,000

Think ordering a $60 steak on a special occasion is a splurge? That’s nothing for a Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gift shopper.

For $185,000, one customer can buy a trip to the James Beard Award-winning Perini Ranch Steakhouse in the super-tiny town of Buffalo Gap, Texas, where the population is 463.

There, they’ll eat dinner, meet the Perini family, and travel via helicopter to the Dudley Bros. Ranch in Comanche, Texas to learn about the herd bull program and sustainable energy in the cattle industry.

There will be lunch cooked over a live fire with the Perini Ranch Chuck Wagon, plus a custom boot fitting with Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means of Miron Crosby.

Finally, they’ll go home with a year’s supply of Perini Ranch’s Mesquite Smoked Peppered Beef Tenderloin.

A Jonathan Adler game room: $145,000

Thinking of transforming a room in your house into a game room? This gift has it covered in true VIP fashion.

For $145,000, a lucky buyer gets a 30-minute video chat consultation with Jonathan Adler himself. The designer will then draw a rendering of the room’s design — signed, of course — before work is underway.

The purchase includes a ‘specially-selected suite of furniture, accessories, lighting — and games — to furnish the game room.’

Finally, there’s another 30-minute video call so Jonathan can put the finishing touches on the space.

A bespoke set of hats: $95,000

Designer James Keith — of hat brand Keith and James — and his partners Alvin and Calvin Waters will make a custom hat collection for a person lucky enough to have a gift giver willing to splash out almost $100,000.

The package comes with ‘signature hatboxes and custom display cases,’ plus a video chat with James Keith himself.