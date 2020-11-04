The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has donated relief materials to 880 flood victims in Baure Local Government Area (LGA), of Katsina State.

NEMA North West Coordinator, Alhaji Abbani Imam, said this while distributing the materials to the beneficiaries on Wednesday in Baure, headquarters of the LGA.

Imam said that the materials included 880 bags of 10kg maize, 880 bags of 10kg beans,880 cartons of tomatoes paste,880 bags of 10 kg rice,880 mosquito nets,880 jerry cans of cooking oil and cartons of soap.

“Other items include cement bags, roofing sheets, timber, nail, textile materials and blankets.

“The donation is aimed at supporting the efforts of Alhaji Nasir Sani, the lawmaker representing Baure/Zango at the House of Representative towards alleviating the suffering of the people.

“We are here to distribute the materials made up of food and non-food items with the hope that the gesture will bring relief to the affected people,” he said.

In his comment, Sani commended NEMA for the gesture.

“I find it necessary to extend my sympathy to the people of Baure who were affected by the flood that damaged houses and farmland,” he said.

Sani assured his constituents of more dividends of democracy.

He urged those in charge of sharing the items to be just and fair to all.

Malam Baban-gida Nasamu, Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), lauded NEMA for the donation.

He assured that the state government will also donate similar materials to the victims to further cushion the effect of the disaster.

Vanguard News Nigeria