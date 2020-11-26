Franca Ochigbo, Abuja

THE Nigeria Export Process Zone Authority (NEPZA), on Wednesday expressed its readiness to partner with state government on setting up of world class medical free zones in some part of the country.

Its Managing Director, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba who spoke during a visit by the President, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Dr. Pamela Ajayi in Abuja, said approaches from state governments to skew the location of the medical free zones to their states had been overwhelming.

Adesugba explained that the medical free zone will revolutionalise the healthcare sector in the country, while stating that most state governors have assessed the gains accruable from the proposed project and ready to partner with the organisation for setting up of the centres.

He added that the push by the state governments shows acceptability of the project premised upon its viability. He said the project should be located in more than one state.

“The world class free zones will be will be sited in any state that meets the requirement of the government, and the organization will be strict not to relax in any guidelines in the process due to the sensitive nature of the sector.

“As it is, the deliberations on modalities for the creation of the zone have reached an advance stage because members are drawn from the right places, medical experts, zones experts, industrialists, medical equipments manufacturers, all these are among the committee and this explains the speed of progress.

“This project is so dear to our hearts as it is aimed at ending the about $1 billion expended on medical tourism annually by Nigerians. Our aim is to bring to Nigeria, some of the best hospitals in the world instead of our people embarking continually on medical tourism,” the NEPZA chief said.