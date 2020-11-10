The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning have said that the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#26) would build resilience for households, businesses and the economy.

A joint statement by the two organisations said that discussions at the summit would be anchored on three pillars – collaboration, execution and impact – that will be dimensioned across five sub-themes. These include ‘mapping the future, new trends, new opportunities, new horizons’, ‘embracing technology and innovation’ and ‘building resilience and charting the path to recovery’.

Rescheduled for November 23 – 24 2020, the group said the theme, ‘building partnerships for resilience’, would bring together national and global policymakers, business leaders, development partners and scholars to lead and participate in sessions that will focus on strategic partnerships between the youth, governments, private sector and the civil society.

According to the statement, the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit is expected to be a “big conversation for action” that combines in-person and virtual dialogues for stakeholders across the civil society, public and private sector to reflect on the state of the economy and rethink the country’s economic fundamentals.

“The summit will provide all participants with a robust engagement platform as it will be an opportunity to deliberate on topical issues especially those related to recent developments; and in particular the need to amplify the voice of our youth and the issues they have raised in the past few weeks,” the statement said.

