Experts have canvassed network marketing as a viable alternative to traditional business.







A marketing expert and Managing Director of Norland Industrial group, Romeo Odey, urged citizens to take advantage of network marketing business, which gives them the flexibility of working from homes.







He said: “During the lockdown that lasted over three months, families lost sources of livelihood and companies went under. But during the same period, we witnessed independent business owners in Norland rack up, over 120 new cars, houses worth over N96 million, and up to N148 million in profit.”

He reiterated President Buhari’s concern on the preparedness of the economy for another lockdown, where he said that “Nigeria’s economy is already wounded”.

