A family has threatened to drag the Nigerian Army to court after their son simply identified as Nwafor died during military drills in the course of training last year.

According to reports, the family who are indigenes of Ebonyi State have said they would be filing a petition of manslaughter against the the Army and the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

However, questions on how he was able to scale past the medical examination to the point of undergoing military training have been raised, with many suggesting that the outcome of the medical test must have been compromised.

It is important to note that during recruitment into the Nigeria Army, certain criteria such as age requirement, educational requirement medical and physical fitness must be met. The medical test is very important as those who are unfit will not be recruited into the Army.

A military source told The Street Journal that before shortlisted candidates undergo military drills, the candidates as well as parents, guardians or sponsors must sign an untaking that the Army will not be held responsible if any misfortune befalls them during the course of drills and training.

Another source familiar with the matter said, “I can categorically tell you that Nwafor and his sponsors signed the undertaking, if not he wouldn’t have being on the training ground.”

The Street Journal reached out to the Spokesperson of the Nigeria Army, Col. Sagir Musa, via a text message, we got no response as at press time.

Photo of Nwafor’s lifeless body:

Like this: Like Loading...