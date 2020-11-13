By Onimisi Alao, Yola

A new variety of cowpea (beans) developed to improve yield for farmers has shown much promise in demonstration farms across Adamawa State.

The new genetically modified cowpea, planted for the first time after its development in farms in Jada, Guyuk, Maiha and Gombi local government areas across the three senatorial zones, has shown early maturity level, high resistance to pest and about 80 percent greater yield.

Farmers involved in the demonstration phase of the new cowpea variety expressed excitement that a rewarding era had been born with the introduction of the variety.

One of them, Joseph Shanu, said: “The Cowpea we were used to farming is different from this genetically modified type. This variety does not flower much and cover the field; and since they are early maturing, drought tolerant and pest resistant, the yield is high.”

A female farmer, Eriyina Joseph, said the new cowpea variety is less costly to farm because the seeds require only one pest spray application from time of planting to maturity, against the three to four spray regimes they were accustomed to with the old cowpea variety.

The new cowpea variety, named SAMPIE 20-T, is a result of research and development by the Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR) of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria under the coordination. Of African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AAFF), which in collaboration with the Adamawa Agricultural Development Project (AADP) got the farmers to plant the cowpea as a performance demonstration exercise.

Speaking to newsmen at one of the demonstration fields in Guyuk, AADP’s Head of Research and Desk Officer of Pod Borer Resistant PBR) Cowpea Project, Mr Leonard Madefa, said while for local Cowpea varieties a farmer may require to spray his Cowpea farm with pesticide several times before the crop matures, for the genetically improved variety, at most two spraying routines are enough.

“It’s high yielding, early maturing and resistant to Maruca Vitrata pod borers, dangerous insects that eat into Cowpea pods and are known to cause as high as 80 percent yirld losses.

“The variety was released last December to a few states in the North; but this is the first time it is coming to Adamawa State,” he said.

Also speaking on the SAMPIE 20-T modified Cowpea initiative, the Programme Officer of African Agricultural Technology Foundation, Dr Ijeoma Akogu, said the initiative is a testimony to the Foundation’s commitment towards improving the livelihood of small-holder farmers by giving them access to improved technology.

She said, “Cowpea farmers were faced with challenges which includes devastation by pests, prominent among which is the Maruca Vitrata. What we did was to work on the Maruca because Maruca infestation can cause as much as 80 per cent yield loss.

“We now introduced the Maruca-resistant Gene into the Cowpea, making it highly resistant to the Maruca pod boring pest, thereby drastically ensuring the good health of Cowpea and bumper harvest for farmers.”