New Jersey governor Phil Murphy has been accosted while eating with his family at a restaurant by two women who told him: ‘You’re such a d***’.

The Democrat governor was filmed eating outside along with his wife and their children – sons Josh, Sam and Charles, and daughter Emmanuelle – when he was approached by two passersby.

‘You’re having fun with your family and in the meantime you’re having all other kind of bulls***going on,’ one could be heard saying, while the other heckled.

The footage emerged days after Murphy encouraged families to keep Thanksgiving gatherings in single digits and not to meet people outside their own households as cases and hospitalizations soar across the state.

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy (left) was abused by two passersby while he was out having dinner with his family at the weekend (pictured right, wife Tammy and son Sam)

A ban on gatherings of more than 10 people is already in place across the state, though the police chief of Howell township has already said he won’t be enforcing it over Thanksgiving.

Andrew Kudrick said he will be instructing his officers not to respond to call-outs unless an ‘egregious’ breach had occurred, calling the rules ‘draconian’.

He told Fox News: ‘I’m not going to have my police officers going knocking on doors and ruining somebody’s holiday just to check how many people are inside their house. It’s not happening.’

The video of Murphy at the restaurant emerged on Sunday, though it is not clear when exactly it was filmed or who filmed it.

In the footage, the woman holding the phone can be seen approaching Murphy, who is sitting outside along with his family.

‘Hey, how ya doing,’ the woman asks him, while another female voice in the background can be heard telling him: ‘You’re such a dick.’

The women aimed a torrent of abuse at the family, including eldest son Joshua (left) who asked them to put masks on

One of Murphy’s children can be heard asking the pair whether they’re drunk – which they deny – before asking them to put masks on.

‘You can go f*** yourself, how’s that?’ one of the women says, ‘I don’t need a f***ing mask. You know why I don’t need a mask? Because there ain’t nothing f***ing wrong with me.’

‘I like your Trump phone case,’ Murphy’s son shoots back. ‘You know who he likes? He likes my dad.’

After a short back-and-forth the women decide to leave, but not without aiming one last expletive in Murphy’s direction: ‘Get the f*** out of here,’ she says.

New Jersey is currently in the midst of a wave of coronavirus infections that has seen the seven-day average soar to its highest rate of the pandemic.

Last week, as Murphy spoke, the average was at 3,744 – above the first-wave peak of 3,735 reported on April 7.

Hospitalizations were at 2,568 as of Saturday night, their highest level since May but still below April’s peak of 8,000.

That figure has trebled over the past month, leading many to fear that the busy holiday period could see cases soar and leave medics struggling to cope.

Murphy last week announced a curfew for the whole state, forcing bars and restaurants to close at 10pm with seating in bars banned.

Meanwhile Newark was placed under a total lockdown, due to start November 25, that will see people banned from leaving their homes except for emergencies.

Mayor Ras Baraka said: ‘We are advising all stores non-essential, also the corner stores too, everybody close down.

‘Workplaces, barber shops, beauty parlors, gyms, everything shut down from Wednesday, November 25 to December 4.

New Jersey has seen coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths spiral out of control in recent weeks, even before the busy holiday period

Gatherings of more than 10 people are currently banned across New Jersey, while people have been urged to keep Thanksgiving gatherings ‘small’ (pictured, people queue for testing)

Bars and restaurants in New Jersey have been told to close after 10pm, while the city of Newark has been placed on complete lockdown starting November 25

‘During that period, we are asking everyone to get tested. You should (go) outside only if you are getting tested, only if you need groceries.’

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,388,590 people since the outbreak emerged in China last year, according to a tally compiled by AFP.

At least 58,647,610 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 37,298,300 are now considered recovered.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 256,798 deaths from 12,249,198 cases. At least 4,526,513 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 169,183 deaths from 6,071,401 cases, India with 133,738 deaths from 9,139,865 cases, Mexico with 101,676 deaths from 1,041,875 cases, and the UK with 55,024 deaths from 1,512,045 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 135 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 108, Spain 91, Italy 82.

China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 86,442 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,493 recoveries.