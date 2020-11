(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 19, 2020, hundreds of unemployed Kentucky residents wait in long lines outside the Kentucky Career Center for help with their unemployment claims in Frankfort, Kentucky. Another 1.3 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, continuing the slowdown in the pace of layoffs, the government reported on July 9, 2020.

John Sommers II / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

New applications for jobless aid in the United States saw their second back-to-back weekly increase, according to government data released Wednesday, raising concerns that a renewed economic downturn is beginning.

The Labor Department said 778,000 initial claims were filed in the week ended November 25, more than analysts had forecast and an increase of 30,000 from the previous week’s upwardly revised figure.

