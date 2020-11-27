The Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force have simultaneously promoted some of its officers to the ranks of Colonels, Brigadier-Generals, Major-Generals and other senior positions. The promotion came just after the conclusion of the Army, Navy and Air Force Board meeting which took place at the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday.

The Street Journal gathered that the meeting was chaired by the Minister of Defence Bashir Magashi and had in attendance the Chief Of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Ibok-Ette Ibas, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar.

The list sighted by Premium Times showed that 39 brigadier generals were promoted to the rank of major general; 97 colonels were moved to the rank of brigadier general; 105 lieutenant colonels lifted to colonel while 180 majors became lieutenant colonels.

It was also gathered that the newly promoted officers will not be using their new ranks until they are formally decorated and their promotion promulgated the in the Army Orders and Federal Government Gazette.

Some brigadier generals promoted to the rank of Major General include K.N. Garba, A. Barde, C.V. Eze, A.K. Ibrahim, C.B. Audu, K.I. Yusufu, O.O. Oluyole, B.R. Sinjen, O.O. Soyole, U.U. Bassey, J.O. Ochai, amongst others.

Among lieutenant colonels promoted to the rank of colonel include N.N. Gambo, M.A. Usman, AC. Inaogu, M.B. Grema, M.B. Fakandu, O.J. Babatunde, as well as A. Ali.

Similarly, The Sun also reports that the former Director, Defence Information, Abubakar Rabe, and Provost Marshal Army Ahmed were promoted to their new ranks of Major General, while the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Saghir Musa, was moved to the rank of Brigadier-General.

