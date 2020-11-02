By Benjamin Njoku

The Nigeria Film Corporation, NFC, has revealed plans to facilitate the production of 74 films, Television series and documentaries about the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The Managing Director of NFC, Dr Chidia Maduekwe, who stated this during a press parley in Jos, on Monday, said this was to showcase the gallantry of the Nation’s military.

Maduekwe said that the project was timely considering the display of gallantry by the military which needed to be recorded for audiences within the country and outside.

“After a series of consultations, signing of MOU and exchanges between the NFC and the Defence Department of Civil-Military Cooperation, it was agreed that this project was not only desirable but timely.

“Producing these films and documentaries will unlock the potential of our filmmakers to be able to deploy the appropriate narrative for our armed forces and what they have been able to achieve nationally and internationally.

“We have stories that can sell globally that needs to be told, that is the reason we put this up,” he said.

The Managing Director said that 74 films, TV series and documentaries had been approved and selected for onward production which would start reeling out by 2021.

Among the selected films and series are a film on Life and Times of Col Abu Ali, who was killed in action against Boko Haram entitled ‘For My Country and Men,’ and The Nigerian Armed Forces in the Liberian War entitled: ‘The Hero’s Bride’.

Others are a Television Series on the Nigerian Women in the Armed Forces entitled ‘Breaking the Barriers,’ as well as feature stories and documentaries, among others.

