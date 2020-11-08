Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

A NON-GOVERNMENTAL organisation, Core Advocate for Genuine Change and Peace Initiative (CAGCPI), has lamented the alleged neglect of flood victims by relevant authorities in Bayelsa State.

The Director General, CAGCPI, Mr. Jacob Obekuma, in a statement sought urgent intervention by the Bayelsa State Government for the victims before the unimaginable happened.

He blamed the misfortune of the victims on the state government, alleging that it had shied away from its statutory responsibilities to the residents.

He said the residents had been groaning under the heavy pains foisted on them by the floods that had wreaked havocs in many parts of the state.

Obekuma said many residents had lost their means of livelihoods and assets worth billions of naira following the perennial annual flood that hit the state and its environs amid the ENDSARS crisis that rocked the country.

The ex-militant leader wondered why Bayelsa, one of the states that receive the highest allocation from the Federation Account, exclusive of the ecological fund, excess crude, among others, had yet to respond positively to the disaster.

He called Governor Douye Diri to take advantage of the coming dry season to embark on massive infrastructural projects, especially construction of new roads, the proposed flyover at Tombia roundabout, as well as putting up standard drainage system across the state to avert future flood.

He commended Bayelsans on their peaceful comportment during the ENDSARS protest in the state.