Music Icon, Nicki Minaj has dragged the organizers of Grammys following the release of the annual award show’s nomination, Tuesday and dragging her one-time Best New Artist co-nominee Bon Iver.

The Rapper said this following the release of nominations for Grammys 2020, which had Beyoncé topping with 9 nominations, while artists like The Weeknd, Lil Baby were snubbed.

Nicki on her Twitter page stated: “Never forget the Grammys did not give me my best new artist award when I had seven songs simultaneously charting on billboard and bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade and went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver.”

That statement is mostly accurate: Bon Iver picked up the oft-debated Best New Artist Grammy in 2012, also taking up best ‘Best Alternative Music Album’ for their self-titled sophomore record.

Nicki has been re-appearing on social media this week, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of her debut studio album ‘Pink Friday’ and the impact it had when it was released.

Nick’s Billboard moment occurred in October 2010, where she made Grammys history by becoming the first Solo female rapper to perform at the award ceremony.

Minaj’s point about the Recording Academy’s historically complex relationship with black artists remains salient.

