Nicole Kidman‘s stunning New York City townhouse from The Undoing is on the real estate market.

The Upper East Side brownstone, situated between Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue near Central Park, serves as the exterior for the home owned by Kidman’s character Grace Fraser and her husband Johnathan, who is played by Hugh Grant.

The property is located at 8 East 63rd Street, the same address the Frasers give in the crime drama, and the exterior features, but the interiors are different to those seen on the show.

On screen, the Frasers’ home is dark and moody with lilac walls and a trendy exposed brick kitchen. But in reality the five-storey home at 8 East 63rd Street is bright and airy, complete with large windows, high ceilings and a neutral color scheme.

The stunning property is on sale with Sotheby’s International Realty for an eye-watering $29,995,000.

Home sweet home: The stunning New York City townhouse that Nicole Kidman’s character from The Undoing lived in has hit the real estate market for $29,995,000

New York brownstone: The townhouse serves as the exterior for the home shared by Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant’s characters in The Undoing

In reel life: The pad acted as the backdrop for Nicole’s home in the hit TV show, in which she stars with Hugh Grant

Prime real estate: The five-story townhouse sits between New York City’s famed Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue, and is right near Central Park

The sprawling property was built in 1878 to resemble an 18th century English townhouse, based on a design by renowned American architect C.P.H. Gilbert and intended for his client Joseph Hodges Choate, a prominent lawyer and statesman.

The home, which boasts 10,000 sq ft of living space, was designed in a neo English classical style, and features elegant bay windows, six fireplaces, herringbone floors, high ceilings, original moldings and a square formal staircase.

It’s rare for a townhouse like this to have three exposures, but this property offers views of its tree-lined street and its gardens and terraces as well as a south-facing aspect.

Built for New York City’s elite in an area known as the Gold Coast of Fifth Avenue, the ground floor includes a spacious reception room with a fireplace and a grand breakfast room with a rounded bay window.

An elegant staircase leads to the second floor butler’s pantry, situated off the dining room, while another two duplexed staff rooms boast their own terrace.

The parlor floor gallery leads to a series of rooms perfect for entertaining, including the drawing room, the library and the grand dining room – as well as a powder room for guests. Off the dining room is a terrace overlooking townhouse gardens.

History: The nine-bedroom townhouse was built in 1878, based on a design by renowned American architect, C.P.H. Gilber

Stylish: It was designed in a neo English classical style, and boasts bay windows, herringbone floors, high ceilings and original moldings

Dinner party: The parlor floor gallery leads to a series of rooms perfect for entertaining, including the drawing room, the library and the grand dining room

Upstairs there’s a bedroom with a large bay window overlooking the street and an en suite bathroom. There are another two bedrooms, also en suite.

The fourth floor, currently functioning as the lower floor of a duplex, can easily be transformed back into a master bedroom suite. There are an additional two bedrooms, one of which offers an en-suite bath, as well as a galley kitchen, laundry and powder room.

The final three bedrooms are situated on the top floor, two of which have bathrooms and overlook the street, while the third e-suite also has a south facing terrace.

Enter: It’s rare for a townhouse like this to have three exposures, but this property offers views of its tree-lined street and its gardens and terraces as well as a south-facing aspect. Pictured: the entrance hall

Plush: The final three bedrooms are situated on the top floor, two of which have bathrooms and overlook the street, while the third e-suite also has a south facing terrace

Acting up: Nicole stars in the series as Grace Fraser, a successful therapist who’s life changes when a woman she helps is murdered

Plot twist: In the aftermath, she makes a series of shocking discoveries about her husband, Jonathan, played by Hugh

The listing reads: ‘This is a rare opportunity to live in an architecturally significant townhouse in one of the most extraordinary locations on the Upper East Side.’

The names of prominent residents who once lived on the street include Woolworth, Bloomingdale, Brokaw, and Oscar Hammerstein.

Nicole, 53, stars in the series as Grace Fraser, a successful therapist who’s life changes when a woman she helps is murdered.

In the aftermath, she makes a series of shocking discoveries about her husband, Jonathan, played by Hugh, 60.