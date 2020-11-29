Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has appealed for understanding of civil servants and political appointees over a reduction in their November salary, as a result of the shortfall from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FACC).

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mary Noel Berje, Bello described the situation as unfortunate, especially now that the economy is hitting hard on people due to recession.

The governor added that the government’s decision is temporary, and hopefully soonest, the situation will improve.

Bello, who attributed the shortfall to the present poor economy, pointed out that the situation is not peculiar to Niger State alone and promised that his administration will expedite action towards improving its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to complement whatever is coming from FACC.

He disclosed that he and his deputy are also affected by the salary cut.