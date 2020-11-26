Niger delta militants are shutting down oil production in ten region. Some youths were seen shutting down an oil drilling facility in Delta state and threatening to shut down more. No reason was given by the militants for shutting down the facility. This will not be the first time Niger Delta militants will shut down oil production facility. In 2016, they shut down facilities owned by Chevron. Later that same year, the Niger Delta militants bombed three pipelines in Bayelsa state by the same Niger Delta Avengers who claimed to be behind the attack.

Like this: Like Loading...