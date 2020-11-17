A file photo of Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has recovered from the coronavirus disease after testing negative to the infection.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje.

According to Noel-Berje, the governor has been pronounced free of the virus and confirmed fit to resume his official duties.

“I am happy to announce to you that I have been confirmed negative and declared fully recovered. I can now resume my official work. I thank you all for your prayers and good wishes,” the governor was quoted as saying.

This comes a week after Governor Bello contracted COVID-19 following series of rumour of being hit by the infection.

On November 9, he announced contracting the virus, adding that he had gone into isolation after being asymptomatic.

State has seen an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the one month.

At least 278 confirmed positive cases have been recorded in the state since its outbreak in the country in March.

12 deaths have also been recorded in the state from COVID-19.

The Chairman of the Niger State COVID-19 Committee and Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane had told Channels Television in an interview last week that the committee was considering putting in place stricter measure in enforcing the safety protocols in place.

According to him, “We are beginning to witness a spike.”

Niger has been a gateway state to travellers from North to South and vice-versa, forcing the state government to force the ban on inter-state travels due to constant influx of transporters.

Primary and secondary schools reopened in September. But, with the spike, it is not clear if the government might call for another lockdown.