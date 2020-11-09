File photo of Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State.

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Governor Bello disclosed this on Monday via his Twitter handle.

The Niger State leader explained that he is asymptomatic and has gone into isolation.

I have tested positive to #COVID19. However, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation. — Abubakar Sani Bello (@abusbello) November 9, 2020

His tweet comes a week after rumours that he contracted the virus.

Niger State has seen an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the one month.

At least 278 confirmed positive cases have been recorded in the state since its outbreak in the country in March.

12 deaths have also been recorded in the state from COVID-19.

The Chairman of the Niger State COVID-19 Committee and Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane had told Channels Television in an interview last week that the committee was considering putting in place stricter measure in enforcing the safety protocols in place.

According to him, “We are beginning to witness a spike.”

Niger has been a gateway state to travellers from North to South and vice-versa, forcing the state government to force the ban on inter-state travels due to constant influx of transporters.

Primary and secondary schools reopened in September. But, with the spike, it is not clear if the government might call for another lockdown.