Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has tested positive for COVID-19, an aide disclosed in a statement on Monday in Minna.

Chief Press Secretary to Bello, Mary Noel-Berje, who signed the statement, said that the governor’s sample was taken for test, and the result came positive.

Noel-Berje said the governor made this known via his Twitter handle and that he had immediately gone into self isolation and commenced treatment.

She solicited prayers for his quick recovery even as he is asymptomatic to the virus.

She advised the people to always observe all the COVID-19 protocols in their dealings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governors Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti had tested positive for the virus earlier.

Other Nigerian governors that had tested positive for COVID-19 include Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

Vanguard