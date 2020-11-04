The Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG) and Chairperson of the state Task Force on COVID-19, Ahmed Matane, has denied a report attributed to him that three commissioners have tested positive to coronavirus.



In a statement issued by Tanko Lawal, the Information Officer in the SSG’s office, on Wednesday, in Minna, he said the report published by some newspapers and circulating in the social media was concocted and did not emanate from him.

Mr Matane urged the public to disregard the false report and discourage the circulation of any unverified information that could cause harm and unnecessary panic among the citizens.

He assured that the state government remained committed to the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring that the people of the state strictly adhered to safety protocols in line with International Health Regulations.

The SSG enjoined the public on the use of face masks, application of hand sanitizer, regular hand washing with soap, physical and social distancing, so as to help curb the spread of the virus in the state.

He implored journalists in the state to always adhere to the ethics of their profession in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities through accurate reporting.