The Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG) and Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, Ahmed Matane, has denied a report attributed to him that three commissioners have tested positive to Coronavirus.

In a statement issued by Tanko Lawal, the Information Officer in his office, on Wednesday in Minna said the report published by some National Dailies and circulating in the social media was concocted and did not emanate from him.

Matane urged the public to disregard the false report and discourage the circulation of any unverified information that could cause harm and unnecessary panic among the citizens.

He assured that Niger state government remained committed to the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring that the people of the state strictly adhered to safety protocols in line with International Health Regulations.

The Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG) enjoined the public to the use of face masks, application of hand sanitizer, regular handwashing with soap, physical and social distancing, so as to help curb the spread of the virus in the state.

He implored journalists in the state to always adhere to the ethics of their profession in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities through accurate reporting.

Vanguard News Nigeria