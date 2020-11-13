The Infrastructure Committee Chairman, Alh. Ibrahim Balarabe Kagara took an on-the-spot assessment tour of Minna-Bida road to witness first hand the pace of work of the ongoing reconstruction. Alh. Balarabe was impressed with the quality and pace of the work as he saw for himself that the company has commenced a stone base laying on part of the road.

He, however, implored the contractors to increase the pace of the work so as to make significant progress just as the rain has receded and the traffic of articulated vehicles diverted.

Alh. Balarabe finally thanked Nigerlites for the patience they have shown and assures them that His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, is in the know of the hardship travellers of the road are facing and is working assiduously to ensure the completion of the road in a timely manner and to the highest possible standard.

