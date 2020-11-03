By Justina Asishana, Minna

The Senator representing Niger East District in Niger State, Mohammed Musa, has donated items valued at millions of Naira to 500 indigent youths and women as part of efforts to make them self-reliant.

The beneficiaries were drawn from the nine local government areas that make up the Niger East District.

The items include 21 tricycles, 130 Bajaj motorcycles, 80 grinding machines, 80 deep freezers, 30 generators, 95 sewing machines, 45 clippers and 24 Emel tailoring M2 machines.

While presenting the items to the constituted committees from the nine local government areas in Minna, the senator said the donations were part of his pledge to make the lives of his constituents better.

Musa, who was represented by his legislative aide, Zubairu Ismail, said the empowerment of youths and women remained one of his priorities and that more of such empowerment programmes are underway.

He said that the establishment of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centres is being facilitated across the nine local government areas of the district , adding that the youths would be trained on new technology skills when the centre is established.