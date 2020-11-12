Niger United, Rima Strikers, Safety Shooters and D Defenders yesterday won their matches in the male category of the Prudent Energy Handball League holding at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Niger United beat Delta Force 34-25 to record their second victory of the championship, while Plateau Vipers suffered a 29-33 loss to D Defenders.

In the other fixtures, Confluence Stars succumbed to the firepower of Safety Shooters 23-29, just as Rima Strikers overwhelmed COAS Shooters 40-31 to secure another win.

Speaking on the team’s fortune after losing seven games and winning just two, Coach Yekini Adebayo of Niger United said the team’s woes was the reason why they had the state’s Commissioner for Sports, Emmanuel Umaru and Honourable Sani Kutigi at the venue.

He added that the two top state government officials came around to lift the players’ spirit and also lift the team’s morale.

“It has been a difficult campaign, but by God’s Grace, we will survive relegation. It’s tough losing seven games in a row, but the two latest wins are moral boosters, he said, adding that the task now was to retain the team’s place in the elite division.

“Hopefully, we can keep the momentum till the end of the championship on Saturday. I have told the players what we need to stay up and I thank the two officials, who came to support the team,” he stated. Matches continue today at the Package B of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.