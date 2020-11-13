Name Mins. Performance Rating

Maduka Okoye 90 Maybe he could have done more for the fourth goal but the Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper was assured when he needed to be and did not make any meaningful save in the first half. 5 /10

Kevin Akpoguma 90 Culpable for the third goal as he allowed the cross even though the central defenders could have done more to prevent Alhaji Kamara’s header. 5 /10

William Troost-Ekong 90 Troost-Ekong should be doing better at communicating danger to his younger partner, Ajayi, as the Eagles defence looked ragged in the closing stages of the encounter. 4 /10

Leon Balogun 62 When he left the pitch after 62 minutes because of some knocks, the Eagles were leading 4-1. Maybe the team could have hung on with his experience in the last stages of the encounter. 6 /10

Zaidu Sanusi 66 His cross for the team’s second goal was a peach and he looked menacing for all of 90 minutes but he soured that good performance by being ahead of Iwobi when the Eagles were defending a 4-3 lead. 6 /10

Oghenekaro Etebo 90 For 60 minutes, he bossed the midfield – shutting down the leone Stars and initiating various attacks then he went AWOL. Totally bypassed in the last 15 minutes of the game as he could not help his defence stem the bleeding. 5/ 10

Joe Aribo 90 Also, very culpable as his doodling on the ball led to the second Sierra Leone goal. He didn’t take as much care of his forward passes as he normally would and played within himself. 4 /10

Alex Iwobi 90 With a brace, Iwobi was looking like the man of the match until he had a rush of blood to the head and carelessly gave the ball away for the Sierra Leoneans to strike a fourth goal. 6 /10

Samuel Chukwueze 78 Scored a beauty but chiefly culpable for the fightback from the Sierra Leoneans. Looking to do the complicated when the simple would have sufficed. 5 /10

Victor Osimhen 90 Fought all match long until the late injury and just like that it seemed the spark of the Eagles was dimmed. Looks unlikely to feature in Freetown next Tuesday. 6.5/ 10

Ahmed Musa (© 62 The captain is looking like excess luggage to the Eagles. The newly-released player tried to get into the game by playing in midfield but maybe the team could have used his leadership acumen to hold on to all three points. 5 /10

Subs titutes

Semi Ajayi 28 Came on for the injured Balogun after 62 minutes and was a conspicuous part of the fallout. 5/10

Kelechi Iheanacho 28 Tried to drag the Eagles ahead after the Sierra Leoneans had equalised but his best efforts were not enough. 5 /10

Chidera Ejuke 12 Not enough to help his team over the line. 5 /10

Manager