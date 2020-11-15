Sir: Today, I realised how puny Nigeria is in the hand of fate. And it is for historical role. I hope this day will be ennobled as a renewal in the mind of our leaders. The hope of the masses who are optimistic that this leeway will bring us social change for the rehabilitation of our country.







Let this levees not bring a force to decoy us into a situation where we’ll point an accusing fingers at others. Less we’ll bring a perpetual contumely to our dear country and posterity. It is better to be delusionally optimistic than irrationally pessimistic. lf a free society cannot help the many who are poor, then it cannot save the few who are rich. The rich should better not think they are save. Because we lack the open – sesame of an independent society.







The havoc caused by political misers is too green to be darkened in the mind of the electorate.For the past 59 years, Nigeria has struggled to get to the top, yet, to no avail, and no positive change.

Leaving the masses as a veteran of creative suffering, our leaders should stop seeking to satisfy their taste for peace, change, unity, rehabilitation, development by drinking from the cup of tribalism, corruption, nepotism, division, political parties and embezzlements. And build one indivisible and United Nation, everyone can be proud of, for the sake of Nigeria.

Even though, it may not be a walk in the park for us as a developing nation. But justice can be done to it. Let us fortified our Independence as a militant journalist who is on a mission to cover a cementtrical war so as to overcome the topsy-turvy and create a more equitable society that meets the basic needs of all Nigerians and promote a sustainable development.

I hope power and privilege will no longer short down the voice of the people. Because a new Nigeria is born.



Michael Effiong Nankere is a Media practitioner.