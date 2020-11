Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated President-elect of the United States of America, Joseph (Joe) Biden following his election victory on Saturday.

Biden defeated, candidate of the Democratic Party, defeated his Republican counterpart and incumbent President, Donald Trump, after polling 283 electoral college votes to Trump’s 214.

In a congratulatory message to the President-elect, Atiku urged him to build on the existing relationship between Nigeria and the US, in the advancement of democracy.

The message read: “I congratulate Joe Biden on his well-deserved victory at the November 3, 2020, US elections, and look forward to the age-long collaboration of our two nations in the course of the advancement of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all peoples.

“Nigeria and the United States are two nations, united by a common language. Indeed, the first major trip by the leader of an Independent Nigeria was the July 25, 1961, White House visit of the golden voice of Africa, the late Sir Tafawa Balewa, under President John. F. Kennedy.

“Nigeria and the free world, have much to learn from your victory, especially your pronouncement that you would not be a President for only those who voted for you. May such sentiments echo and re-echo globally.

“Not only do I congratulate you on your victory, but I also urge you to build on US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act, AGOA, for seamless interplay with the African Continental Free Trade Area, ACFTA.

“Only by fair trade will Africa fulfil its potential, and a prosperous Africa is good for the United States and the world.

“In electing a man rich in experience, the great people of the United States of America have done the world a great service, and I also look forward to your global leadership in the war on terror, and partnership with Nigeria to end the terror and poverty-related insecurities that we face.”

