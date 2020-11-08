President Muhammadu Buhari and a former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo have congratulated former Vice President Joe Biden on his election as new President of the United States while also attacking foreign policies of incumbent President, Donald Trump.

Obasanjo, in a statement Saturday evening, described Biden’s victory as “victory of good over evil.”

On his part, President Buhari, in a statement issued Saturday night, called on Mr Biden “to introduce greater engagement with Africa on the basis of reciprocal respects and shared interests.”

Buhari urged the President-elect to “deploy your vast experience in tackling the negative consequences of nationalist politics on world affairs which have created divisions, conflicts and uncertainties.”

The President, who said Biden was elected “at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs”, said: “your election is a significant reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means.”

According to President Buhari; “the most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of the politicians at the polling booth.”

He said that; “the main fascination of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people.”

He added that; “respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another.”

According to him, “I am thrilled by the fact that you are an experienced politician who had served as Congressman for 40 years and a Vice President for eight years.

“This is a remarkable track record that gives us hope that you will add value to the presidency and world affairs.

“With your election, we look forward to greater cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic and political levels, including the war against terrorism.”

Biden has been projected to be declared the President-elect after surpassing the 270 minimum electoral college votes.

However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat and is currently challenging the results in some states.