Zaria — The Kaduna State High Court sitting in Dogarawa, Sabon Gari, Zaria just now rules that Alhaji Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli is the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

Justice Kabir Dabo, the presiding judge, also ruled that the Emir can be inaugurated on Monday, November 9, by the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The ruling followed a suit filed by Iyan Zazzau, Bashar Aminu, challenging the appointment of the new Emir.