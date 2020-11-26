Members of team Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) pose with a trophy after they won the Nigeria Volleyball Super Cup.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have emerged champions of the Nigeria Volleyball Super Cup.

Team Customs beat Kano Pillars 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-20) in the men’s final while NSCDC defeated the NCS 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22) in a keenly contested women’s final played at the indoor sports hall of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

NSCDC also restored their pride by beating Sunshine Spikers 3-1 (25-22, 25-27, 25-17, 25-22) to settle for third place in the men’s category while COAS Spikers thrashed Kada Emeralds 3-0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-20) in the women’s third-place match.

The head coach of the NCS men’s team, Eric Kefas, told reporters that Kano Pillars were a good side, but they could not withstand the firepower of his team.

He described the Customs team as a mixture of experienced players, as well as young and hungry players ready to perform exploit.

Members of team Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) pose with a trophy after they won the Nigeria Volleyball Super Cup.

“I give all glory to God for giving the team the opportunity to be at the Super Cup; we entered this tournament as 2019 league champions and we are returning to Abuja with the trophy,” Kefas said.

He added, “Our success story is not complete if we fail to acknowledge the continuous support of the Controller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hammed Ali.

“My boys were determined to lift the trophy and that was why they came all out against Kano Pillars. They are a good side but our mixture of old experienced players, as well as young and hungry players, gave us victory”.

The teams that participated at the just-concluded Super Cup include Customs (men and women), NSCDC (men and women), Kano Pillars (men), COAS Spikers (men and women), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) (women), Offa Volleyball Cub (men), Sunshine Spikers (men), Kada Emeralds (women), and Heartland Strikers of Owerri (women).

In his remarks, the President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Musa Nimrod, said the nation’s volleyball governing body was pleased with the outcome of the competition.

He also called for partnerships from the private sector to get more attraction to the sport and improve volleyball in the country.