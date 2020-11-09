The government could not establish any case against the 253 #EndSARS protesters.

Moyosore Onigbanjo, Lagos State Attorney-General (A-G), has ordered the release of 253 persons arrested by the police over their alleged roles in the unrest following the #EndSARS protests.

Mr Onigbanjo said in a statement that his office had determined that there is nondisclosure of a prima-facie case against the 253 persons by the police.

The statement, signed by Kayode Oyekanmi, Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, said 92 persons would, however, be prosecuted.

The A-G said the police had, between November 4 and 5, forwarded 40 case files to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) in respect of the 361 persons arrested in respect of crimes that occurred in connection with the protests.

“Legal advice has been issued in respect of all the 40 case files received.

“As at Nov. 6, the Directorate has been able to despatch legal advice in respect of 81 persons that are being charged to the various courts.

The others will be despatched to court on Monday Nov. 9 .

“Out of the 361 persons, the DPP shall be prosecuting 92 persons for different offences ranging from arson, stealing, breaking into buildings, armed robbery and murder.

“The office has advised that 253 persons be released forthwith for non-disclosure of a prima facie case.

“In the meantime, two case files in respect of 16 persons have been advised for further investigation by the police,” the statement said.

The A-G in the statement assured members of the public that his office would ensure that those arrested by the police are treated in accordance with the due process of the law.

Mr Onigbanjo also noted that his office remains committed to maintaining the rule of law and ensuring peace and order in the state.