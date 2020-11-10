So far, 26 states have set up their judicial panels.

One of the concessions agreed by the government during the protests against police brutality in various parts of Nigeria in October was the setting up of judicial panels of inquiry by state governments into cases of alleged violations of human rights by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the police.

PREMIUM TIMES looks at the states that have set up their panels and the composition of the panels.

1 Katsina

On October 21, Governor Aminu Masari constituted a 11-member judicial commission to investigate the excesses of the disbanded SARS in the state.

The governor in a statement by his spokesperson, Abdu Labaran, said the commission has Justice Abbas Abdullahi Bawale of the Katsina High Court as chairperson and Ibrahim M. Daku as secretary.

The panel has two gender-based representatives from the civil society organisations, one representative for students, and one representative of the Human Rights Commission.

2 Kogi

The state governor, Yahaya Bello on October 17, inaugurated 10-member panel of enquiry. The committee was inaugurated by Abdulahi Zakari, the director-general, Office of the Public Defender and Citizens’ Rights Commission (PDCRC).

The chairperson of the commission’s governing council, Muizideen Abdullahi, urged his team members to be diligent with their assignments.

Panel members include personnel from the Police, DSS, NSCDC, the National Human Rights Commission, Ministry of Justice, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Office of PDCRC.

3 Kwara

The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on October 20 inaugurated a 10-member panel of inquiry to hear the grievances of the citizens.

Members of the panel are retired Justice Tunde Garba (chairperson); retired AIG Issa Ojibara; Ronke Adeyemi, Fatia Audu, Kaothar Adeyi, Jumoke Olaoye, Idris Gana, Nafisat Buge, and Hassan Yusuf Adio.

The secretary of the panel is Shuaib AbdulGaniyu, assistant director (General Services) in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

4 Ekiti

On October 22, Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, inaugurated 12 members of the state’s judicial panel of Inquiry.

The judicial panel chairperson is a retired judge; Cornelius Akintayo. Other members are Dipo Ayeni (Rtd Commissioner of Police); Yetunde Kolawole, state counsel (representing the Honourable Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice); Kikelomo Owolabi (chairperson, Nigerian Bar Association, Ikere Ekiti branch); Rotimi Ojomoyela (chairperson, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Ekiti State Council); Jamiu Adigun and (representative, National Human Rights Commission).

Others are Adeyinka Opaleke (representative, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria); Akin Rotimi; Caroline Fakinlede (Ekiti State youths representative); Omowumi Deborah (youth representative); Asiwaju Oladimeji (youth representative) and Abiola Johnson-Ogunleye (Ekiti State students representative).

5 Osun

On October 22, Gboyega Oyetola, governor of Osun State inaugurated the judicial panel of inquiry in the state.

It has 12 members and is chaired by Akin Olademeji, a retired judge of the state high court, with the director of public prosecution of the state, Kemi Bello, as secretary.

Other members were drawn from civil society organisations, students groups and NBA.

6 Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun set up an eight-member judicial panel of investigation to try alleged cases of police brutality against citizens of the state on October 17.

Members are Justice Solomon Olugbemi (rtd), chairperson; Olayinka Folarin, chairperson, Ogun State Coalition of Civil Societies; Omonajevwe Janet Abiri, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA); Babatunde Ogunyanwo (rtd); AbdulJabar Ayelagbe, Chairperson, National Youth Council, Ogun State chapter.

Others are Bamgbose Tomiwa, NANS chairperson, Ogun State; Aisekegbe Momodu, National Human Rights Commission, Ogun State; Oluwatosin T. Ogundele, chief state counsel, Ministry of Justice, who serves as secretary.

7 Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on October 16 announced the setting up of a ‘Panel of Enquiry and Restitution’ consisting of seven members.

The panel is chaired by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi and other members are: Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN (representing the civil society); Rtd. DIG Taiwo Lakanu (a retired deputy inspector general of police); Patience Udoh (representing civil society).

Others are Segun Awosanya (human rights activist); Olutoyin Odusanya (director, Citizens Mediation Centre; as well as a rep/member of the youth-led protest and a representative of the Human Rights Commission.

8 Ondo

On October 20, Rotimi Akeredolu constituted a judicial panel of inquiry.

The state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said the panel is headed by Justice Salisu Adesola Sidiq (Rtd) while Banke Oloba and Ifeanyi Odili serve on the panel as representatives of civil society groups.

Others are Samuel Adetuyi (Rtd. Commissioner of Police), Oluyemi Fasipe (youth representative); Leo Ologun (representative of the office of the state Attorney-General); Sunday Oyewole (representative from the National Human Rights Commission), and Lanre Amuda serving as the panel’s secretary.

9 Edo

The Edo State government on October 19 set up a 12-member judicial panel of Inquiry into circumstances surrounding the #EndSARS protests in the state.

The chairperson is Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe and Joyce Ugbodaga is the secretary to the panel.

Other are Feb Idahosa, (Clergy); Francis Osayi, (ASUU); Comrade Osahon Obasuyi (NYC); Prest Aigbokhian (civil society); Uloaku Uzamere (NCWS); Pius Efofan (NANS); Pius Okpere (#EndSARS movement); Kola Edokpayi (#EndSARS movement); Felicia Monyei (Ministry of Justice) and a representative of security forces.

10 Delta

The Delta State government on October 17 constituted an eight-member judicial panel of inquiry.

The chairperson of the panel is Justice Celestina Ogisi (retd) and Omamuzo Erebe is secretary.

Other members of the panel are AIG David Igbodo (retd), Harrison Gwamnishu representing the youths, Godwin Oyovweadjebore representing students, Freedom Atsepoyi and Eris Jewo-Ibi representing the civil society groups, and Nicholas Osadolor representing the Human Rights Commission.

11 Bayelsa

Governor Douye Diri on October 22 also set up the a five-man panel.

He announced Retired Justice Y.B. Ogola as chairperson and Allowed Opokuma as secretary.

Others are A.T. Ambaowei, Fortune Alfred Godson and Perelade Demanche, both representing civil society, and Russell Newman representing the National Human Rights Commission.

12 Anambra

Governor Willie Obiano on October 16 set up a panel consisting of 11 members.

The panel, according to the governor, would also look into the allegations of extrajudicial killings levelled against a former leader of SARS in the state, Chief Superintendent of Police James Nwafor (retired).

The panel is headed by retired Justice V. N, Umeh.

13 Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed on October 29 inaugurated a 17-member judicial panel of inquiry to probe cases of human rights abuses by police in the state.

The members are Justice Habibu Idris Shall (Rtd. High Court Judge) as chairperson; CP. Hamisu Makama (Rtd); chairperson, Nigerian Bar Association, Bauchi State chapter, Barr. Jibrin S. Jibrin; civil society groups, Bauchi State; and a representative of Human Right Commission Bauchi State Office (NHRC) as a member.

Others are a representative of NUJ and many other associations. A representative of the Attorney-General/Commissioner of Justice is serving as secretary.

14 Gombe

Governot Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on October 31 inaugurated an 11-member commission of inquiry and appointed Justice Sa’ad Mohammed (retired) is the chairperson.

Abdulsalam Kumo, acting Director of Public Prosecutions, was made the secretary of the commission while Caleb Ubale, the special adviser to the governor on Legal Matters is to serve as counsel to the commission.

Other members were selected from the Human Rights Commission of Nigeria, Youth Council of Nigeria, the legal field, civil society organisations and students’ union.

15 Plateau

The state governor, Simon Lalong, set up the panel consisting of eight members on October 18.

The panel is chaired by a retired Judge of the Plateau State High Court, Justice Philomena Lot.

Other members of the panel named publicly are retired Commissioner of Police, Garba Patrick; Ezekiel Daschen (youth representative); Rauta Dakok (representative of Attorney General’s Office); and Kiyempia Mafuyai (representative of Human Rights Commission).

16 Adamawa

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri on October 20 named 11 members of the panel drawn from the judiciary, civil society organisations, security, youth, religious and students groups.

Justice Adamu Hobon (Rtd) was named chairperson.

Other members of the panel include AIG Ibrahim Baba Ahmed (Rtd), Samuel Yaumande (Solicitor General), representative of Ministry of Justice, Japheth Tonmwaso, a representative of CAN; Wakili Usman Ibrahim, representative of Muslim Council of Nigeria (MCN).

17 Taraba

Governor Darius Ishaku on October 23 inaugurated a 10-member judicial panel of inquiry and restitution for victims of police brutality and other security agencies.

The panel has Justice Christopher Awubra as chairperson.

Mr Awubra also said the panel is ready to deliver on their mandate.

18 Nasarawa

On October 20, the Nasarawa State government set up a judicial panel of inquiry to probe the activities of the disbanded SARS.

The chairperson of the panel, Justice Badamasi Maina (rtd) urged the protesters to approach the commission with their complaints and assured them that the panel will obtain justice for them.

The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Abdulakarim Kana, appreciated members of the panel for accepting to serve.

19 Enugu

On October 17, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, announced the setting up of a judicial panel of inquiry consisting of eight members to investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra-judicial killings.

It has retired Justice Kingsley Ude as chairperson and Joy Ezeolo as secretary.

Two representatives of civil society groups and one retired police officer of high repute are including as members along with a youth representative, student representative, a representative of the state Attorney General and another from the Human Rights Commission.

20 Ebonyi

The governor of the state, David Umahi, on October 22 inaugurated an 8-member judicial panel committee.

The panel is chaired by retired chief judge of the state, Justice Alloy Nwankwo.

Other members of the panel include Emmanuel Onwe (Esq) as secretary, AIG Kelvin Opoke (Rtd), Igwe Uche, Olisa Nwuruku, Emmanuel Obasi, Barr Louisa Nwebonyi, and Christopher Okorie.

21 Benue

Governor, Samuel Ortom, on October 21 inaugurated a nine-member judicial panel of Inquiry for the state.

The panel is headed by a retired Chief Judge of the State, Justice Adam Onum.

Other members of the panel include Josephine Haba; Moses Asoo; Anthony Ogboji; retired Commissioner of Police; John Mark; Joshua Tiv; Joshua Tyoyer; and Edward Yange, who also doubles as secretary.

22 Cross River

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River on October 22 inaugurated a seven-member judicial panel of enquiry and restitution to investigate police brutality on residents of the state.

The chairman of the panel of enquiry is retired Justice Michael Edem.

Mr Edem, said that members of the panel won’t be sentimental or emotional in the course of discharging their duties.

23 Abia

On October 23, the Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu approved the inauguration of 10-member judicial panel of inquiry in the state.

The members of the panel are as follows: Retired Justice S N Imo (chairperson), Nwakanma John, Daniel Chinagozi, Ariwa Zuby, Eric Ikwuagwu.

Others are Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice (Secretary); Sunday Onuoha; John Emejor; Nnanna Nwafor; and Doris Ogala.

24 Imo

On October 19, Governor Hope Uzodimma inaugurated a 17-member judicial panel of inquiry.

He said the panel consists of members of all interest groups such as the Youth Council, CAN, NLC, NCWS, and others.

The panel is chaired by Hon. Justice Florence Duruoha-Igwe (Rtd) and Isaac Oguzie as the secretary.

25 Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State government on October 20 set up a 8-member judicial panel for the state.

The panel has Justice Ifiok Ukana (Retd) as chairperson and Mfon Edemekong of Ministry of Justice as secretary of the panel.

26 Rivers

On October 20, Nyesom Wike, set up a 9-member judicial commission of inquiry to investigate alleged brutality and human rights abuses by police in the state.

The members are Retired Justice C.I.Uriri (chairperson) and George Nwaeke (secretary).

Others are Florence Amiesimaka, Tonye Ibisiki, Karl Chinedu Uchegbu, Chijioke Ihunwo, Bella Ebeku, and Somiete Inko-Tariah.