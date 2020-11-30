The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Uche Secondus, has said that Nigeria is falling apart and fast becoming a failed state.

Secondus made the comment while speaking at a Peoples Democratic Party Mega Rally for Bayelsa West Senatorial District at Sagbama, Bayelsa State, on Monday.

Secondus who presented the party’s flag to its Senatorial Candidate, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, said that the PDP believes in a united and strong Nigeria and remained the only party that can rescue the country from the grip of the failing APC.

Secondus lamented that everything including in the country the economy and security sectors are falling apart.

He stressed that the only chance of redemption opened to the citizenry was to put credible people in the National Assembly who would be able to make laws in defence of the people.

Secondus led the PDP National and state leadership in Bayelsa to observe a minute silence in honour of the 43 rice farmers that were gruesomely murdered by Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday.

He said, “Today, as we stand here to speak to you, Nigeria is fast becoming a failed state. The only rescue is to put quality people in the National Assembly who can go there to make laws in defence of the people.

“Everywhere has broken down. Security and economy are breaking down. The Government of APC has failed. You can imagine a bag of rice that was N18000 is now N30,000 and the Dollar which was exchanging for between N180 and N230 is now N500.

“I can tell you that this is the most trying period for our nation. The country is gradually falling apart. We believe in a United Nigeria, we in the PDP will rescue the country from the grip of APC. Charity must begin from home. You must come out to vote.

“Finally, I want to advise our Commander-in-Chief that the country is falling apart. He should not make things worse because If he denies the people their votes, he will make the situation worse”

He urged the President to show his capacity and expertise in Borno and Katsina States.

Secondus said that APC would be voted out of power come 2023 as it happened in the US, and urged INEC to ensure that the people’s votes were made to count.

He urged the people of Sagbama/Ekeremor to vote for the former Governor, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson in the forthcoming Senatorial bye-election rescheduled for December 5, 2020.

He said that Chief Dickson performed exceedingly well as the first two-term Governor of Bayelsa State and as an effective representative of the people who left behind his great footprint in the National Assembly.

He commended Chief Dickson for the successful completion of the Bayelsa International Airport which he described as a gateway to the rescue of the country.

Secondus who later presented the party’s flag to the party’s Candidate in Bayelsa Central, Hon Moses Cleopas, said that PDP will also win the Bayelsa Central Senatorial and the Senatorial bye-elections in Lagos, Imo, Plateau, and Cross Rivers.

The PDP Chairman who warned that the nation’s image had been tainted by the CNN report on the killing of protesters urged the military to restrict their activities to their areas of specialization and allow the people to exercise the right to vote.

He warned that the nation’s image has been so badly mauled that it might even be difficult to borrow from other countries.

Speaking also, the PDP Senatorial



Candidate, Chief Dickson said that his APC counterpart, Chief Peremobowei Ebebi, was part of a prevailing arrangement on zoning in the senatorial district.

Chief Dickson, who said that Ebebi could not be trusted, urged his teeming supporters to give a gift to the PDP by making Ebebi to lose at his unit, ward and community come December 5.

The Governor of the State, Senator Douye Diri, said that the courts had shown that the PDP would always present qualified candidates as against their APC counterparts.

Gov Diri said that the PDP Administration which built the Ecumenical Centre under Chief Dickson would always triumph having done very well in developing the state.

He added that the only option open to the APC whose candidate have been disqualified by the court was to attempt to move into a mushroom party to participate in the election.

Others who spoke are the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence, the State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Solomon Agwanana and others.

Vanguard News Nigeria