The agent for The Economist Group will be hosting stakeholders in the Nigeria financial technology industry in Lagos on Tuesday, November 24.

The event is a virtual event organized by CT Productions, agent for The Economist in West Africa. It will gather all-important movers and shakers in this nascent industry.

“These times of rapid technological, economic and social change are exciting both in terms of new opportunities and the related challenges. Now more than ever, events such as “Fintech Nigeria: State of Play.” are vital for moving ahead,” Camelia Oros, the Chairwoman and MD of CT Productions said in a statement.

Digitalization has ushered innovative financial technologies that offer a greater number of individuals access to mobile money, online payment processing, lending, and investing. They are being reinvented to fill in large gaps that existed before in these exciting, fast-growing markets.







Global giants are investing in fintech in Nigeria for good reason. But between regulatory changes and the incredible rate of developments in everyday life, from ride-sharing apps to the way farmers monitor loans, Nigeria is showing a deep need to forge ahead. This, and many more the event will address.

The event will present attending fintech firms with important research findings from the Economist Intelligence Unit, the research and analysis division of The Economist Group and the world leader in global business intelligence. These most current findings have never before been presented to the public.

It will also have exciting panel discussions which include the absolute cream of top experts from government, large corporations and the most exciting startups. The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the FinTech Association of Nigeria are the strategic partners of the event, providing valuable support.







Editorial and communications support of the event is coming from CT Productions, an international media company producing promotional features, country reports being printed in The Economist Group’s publications alongside event organizing.

More information on the event is available at www.africaeventsct.com