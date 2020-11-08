News From Africa

Nigeria: Fuel-Laden Tanker Falls Around Festac Link Bridge

As of the time of filing this report, petrol is slightly gushing out from the tanker.

A tanker believed to be filled with petrol has fallen down by Festac link bridge.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt from an eye witness that as of the time of filing this report, petrol is slightly gushing out from the tanker.

To avoid scooping of fuel, the eye witness said, security agencies have been alerted.

In the same vein, the fire service officials

have been informed and are also on their way to the scene.

More details later…

