FRSC Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi,

Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshall Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says the nation has learned a lot from the October #EndSars protests during which lives and property were lost.

Oyeyemi made the remark on Thursday in Asaba, shortly after he inspected the FRSC annex office along the Onitsha-Asaba expressway which was razed by hoodlums on Oct. 21 during the protest.

He however said that the commission would not be deterred from carrying out its statutory duties in spite of the ugly incident.

“A lot of lessons have been learned, but we are back on the road. We have to do our work.

“What happened here and across the nation during the protest is quite unfortunate. But we have to move on.

“During the nationwide protests, the FRSC lost about 27 operational vehicles, while about 14 others were vandalised by hoodlums,” Oyeyemi said.

The Corps Marshall disclosed that the FRSC and the Delta Government planned to rebuild the rented burnt property.

He said he earlier spoke with Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa after the property was razed, and the governor assured him of the state government’s support in rebuilding the property.



“As you can see, the whole place has been razed. We have to fix it back. The building is a rented property,” Oyeyemi said.

The Corps Marshall was accompanied on the tour by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, and the FRSC Delta Sector Commander, Mr. Uchechukwu Wihioka.

Vanguard News Nigeria