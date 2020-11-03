By Ifunanya Acholonu-Okoroafor

There is a saying that he who says the sheep does not know how to dance should wait for the day soldier-ants pay it a visit. The recent carnage we witnessed following the killings of some protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza on October 20, was nothing short of horrific. It shares resemblance with the French Revolution of 1789, when the people revolted against the reign of King Louis, the XVI, owing to corruption and poor economic policies.

So, how did we get here? After obtaining its independence from the British in 1960, Nigeria brimmed with great promise and optimism. Having successfully wrestled Nigeria from the grasp of its colonialists, it was believed, and arguably so, that the affairs of the young nation would be better steered by its peoples, of a burgeoning rich diversity. In addition, the 1963 Constitution of the First Republic provided a structured and decentralized form of government, where power devolved to the regions and all hands were on deck to mould the nation its nationalists had envisioned and fought for.

Indeed, Nigeria once had a golden age. It was a time when merit counted for something; when we had an enviable educational system; when we had an efficient civil service and there was dignity in labour; when the economy flourished and immigrants from Cameroon, Niger, Chad and Ghana, poured into Nigeria scrambling for jobs; when the exchange rate of the naira to the dollar stood at N1.00 to $1.00; a time without the needless brain-drain, because Nigeria encouraged and, proudly, harnessed its human capital; it was a time when other African countries looked to it for direction and support. These achievements, among others, earned it enormous respect as the Giant of Africa.

With the oil boom of the 1970s, the military took over the reign of power in the 1980s, leading to an increasingly centralized government strengthened by the oil wealth, a chunk of which was also taken by the states for their sustenance instead of developing the potentials of their states’ natural resources, as a means of generating income. The unbridled draining of the oil wealth largely hampered the nation’s development and gave rise to corruption, fraud, and opportunism, across all levels of government. This period witnessed the brute clamp-down on dissent and violations of human rights, when Nigerian activists attempted to speak out against the ills of military rule.

However, with the enthronement of the civilian government, Nigerians ever so resilient, hoped here was their El Dorado. To their utter dismay, the civilian administration turned out to be a recycling of the old system, marred by sit-tight politicians, who clung to power for their own self-serving interests, while undermining their responsibilities to the people. During election seasons, these greedy politicians, without clearly defined manifestos, would dangle promises of good roads, power, adequate healthcare, and food security, while Nigerians again and again, would vote them in, (many a time, at the cost of their lives), only to fall into the trap they know all too well.

Paradoxically, while Nigeria stands as the biggest economy in Africa, 70% of its people are living below the poverty-line. There are no jobs for its budding youth and vast peoples many of whom have either fled the country or resorted to crime, such as kidnappings, restiveness, increased militancy, and internet crimes. Aside from the increasing crime rate in Nigeria, the continuous flight of its skilled class, such as doctors, scientists, and academia, poses adverse effects to an economy, whose leadership glosses over the benefits its human capital can bring to its economy. More so, we are all aware that Nigerians have suffered clashes and xenophobic attacks from citizens of countries, such as Ghana and South Africa, respectively, who lament Nigerians have hijacked their jobs. It is noteworthy that these countries at one time or another looked up to Nigeria as ‘big brother’. How hath the mighty fallen?

While Nigerians suffered, on one hand, from unemployment and poverty, on the other hand, they endured wanton human rights abuses, mostly as a result of police brutality. As they groaned from these abuses, discontent among them bubbled under. The trigger finally came when officers of the Special Anti-robbery Squad, popularly called SARS, a Nigeria Police unit, with a notoriety for illegal arrests and detention, extortion, and extra-judicial killings, gunned down a young man in Delta State and made away with his vehicle. Protests erupted across the country with a frantic call for the scrapping of SARS. In Lagos State, the protesters blocked the Lekki Toll Plaza, leading to a shutdown of the state and its economy. Days later, what had been a peaceful protest turned violent. The mayhem that followed was better imagined than seen. An angry mob broke out setting houses and properties ablaze in its wake; they included media houses, banks, shops, and police stations. Widespread looting followed, with the breaking into of a warehouse, where Covid-19 palliatives meant for distribution among the poor masses had been stored. Hordes of people besieged the warehouse carting away bags of food and items for the pandemic relief. The next day, the looting and destruction of properties continued and spread across Nigeria. The homes of past administrators, notably senators, were not spared in the carnage as hoodlums either set them on fire or broke into them carting away many household items.

In all the chaos, the hunger in the land could not have been more evident as more and more people rushed like buzzing bees into the palliative warehouses where food, large enough to feed the whole nation, were stored. It was what my late mother, Prof. Catherine Obianuju Acholonu, would have called an anathema! As calm is restored to a nation counting its losses, the time is now for its leadership to ask itself: ‘How did we get here?’

The straight answer is that bad governance got us here. The lack of political will got us here. Six years after the 2014 National Conference (CONFAB), its recommendation for restructuring has not been implemented. It is therefore advised that while it still has time, the Buhari administration should now embrace the call for restructuring and take urgent steps to return Nigeria to true federalism.

Furthermore, the Nigerian government should consider a complete overhaul of the Nigeria Police with a view to bring needed reforms. It should also create jobs for its teeming population as well as provide the enabling environment for others who can equally generate the capacity to create jobs. We are reminded that a society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in. With all that has happened, it is hoped that the present government would reverse the wheel into a path of good governance and by so doing, leave an enduring legacy for this generation and the next.