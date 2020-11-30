Peter Holasek

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The outgoing Ambassador of Slovak Republic to Nigeria, His Excellency Peter Holasek, has said that Nigeria was Slovakia’s largest trading partner south of the Sahara.

The Ambassador also said that there were more prospects of better relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Holasek stated this when he was received by President Muhammadu Buhari in a virtual farewell audience at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari congratulated Holasek on remarkable five years in Nigeria, thus making him one of the longest-serving Ambassadors in the country.

President Buhari wished him a successful tour of duty in his next assignment, as he leaves Nigeria after five years.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said, “I congratulate you on behalf of Nigeria, and myself, on a successful term. Thank you for the long service, and I hope your next assignment will be more successful.”

Recounting the high-points of his tour of duty, Ambassador Holasek said he was happy and proud that relations between Nigeria and his country had improved tremendously in the past five years.

He said, “I have facilitated visits of Slovak and Nigerian officials to our two countries. Nigeria is Slovakia’s largest trading partner south of the Sahara, and there are even prospects of better relations, going forward.”

Vanguard News Nigeria