The federal government has launched an online portal, NEXIT, for the disengaged batch A and B N-Power beneficiaries under the National Social Investment Programmes.

The minister for humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Farouq, said the platform was developed in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN to enable exited N-Power beneficiaries to apply for the various federal government empowerment options.

The minister said this in a statement issued by her media aide, Nneka Anibeze, on Friday.

The minister said the NEXIT portal will determine the suitability of beneficiaries for the CBN-affiliated programmes.

She added that the participants will be largely dependent on the conditions and criteria set by the CBN.

Ms Farouq, however, urged interested past beneficiaries of the N- Power to log on to the NEXIT portal and provide the required additional information for possible placements into the various CBN intervention options.

“The Minister expressed her deep appreciation to the CBN Governor Mr Godwin Emefiele CON for his support adding that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs remained committed to the vision of Mr President to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

“Minister Umar Farouq pledged the Ministry’s willingness to collaborate with relevant agencies of government and other stakeholders towards the realization of that vision and congratulated the exited beneficiaries while wishing them well in their future endeavours.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is very proud of the milestones you have achieved during your period of service to the nation. As we prepare to exit into prospective endeavours,

“We are confident that you will be able to channel all you have learnt over the years into successful ventures that will improve the economy of the country and create further opportunities for you and other citizens.

“Chasing a dream requires effort, passion and hard work which you are now halfway through. I congratulate you and wish you a very successful future,” the statement noted.

The federal government had in June announced the disengagement of batches A and B volunteers allowing for opportunities for new batches into the work-for-pay scheme.

Following the disengagement, the ministry outlined several empowerment programmes to absorb the volunteers into the labour force.

Many beneficiaries across social media have called on the federal government to ensure proper implementation of the promises made.

The N-Power is Nigeria’s work-for-cash social assistance scheme, inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 with thousands of direct beneficiaries spread across the key industries targeted by the programme – Agriculture, Health, Education, and Tax.

The programme was domiciled under the control of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, but since the commencement of the second tenure of the Buhari administration, Ms Farouq’s ministry has been in charge.