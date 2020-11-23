Controversial cosmetics surgeon, Dr Anu Adepoju has been suspended from the medical profession in Nigeria following multiple claims of malpractice and botched surgeries at her clinic, Med Contour.

A number of women who went to Dr Anu Adepoju’s Med Contour for cosmetic surgery complained about having complications that they still suffer from. One particular patient was rushed to LUTH and eventually died after being operated upon by Dr Anu.

Earlier this year, LUTH petitioned the medical panel following the death of the victim of Dr Anu’s procedure who died after being transferred to its hospital.

Also, this year, popular social media personality, Omotola Taiwo Temilade, popularly known as Omohtee, accused Dr Anu of leaving her with complications which led to botched surgery.

Dr Anu has continued to insist that she’s a qualified cosmetic surgeon and has undergone the necessary training. She said she is a graduate of University of Lagos College of Medicine Class of 2015, after which she went abroad to study cosmetic surgery, making her a Physician member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery.

She added that she has performed over 300 successful surgeries and blamed patients’ complications on their failure to follow post-surgery care guideline that she gives because they think they know better.

Dr Anu was pictured in court in July 2020 when the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, arraigned her before Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos, over her services which allegedly resulted in the death of Nneka.

She has now been suspended from the medical profession in Nigeria and, she cannot practice anywhere else in the world legally.

