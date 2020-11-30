The national power grid has recorded a collapse as its restoration efforts wobbles since 12 noon on Sunday, Daily Trust reports.

According to records from the grid operators, the grid started recording decline in power generation on Sunday morning and fell low to 2,921.70 megawatts (MW) from 16 Generation Companies (GenCos), as about 10 others shut down.

This later led to the complete collapse of the national grid with zero power by 12 noon on Sunday.

The power grid is being managed by the Independent System Operator, a section of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The records show, TCN swiftly began restoration efforts with two GenCos and one hour later, the grid began the black start process with 356MW power generated.

While Delta Gas contributed 239MW through eight turbines in the South, Kainji hydropower power in the North generated 117MW from one turbine in the grid restoration efforts.

The grid as of 2 pm could not improve beyond 387MW, generated by Azura Edo (125MW and Delta Gas (262MW), all in the South.

By 3 pm, the grid improved to 882MW with three GenCos operating – Azura (378MW), Delta Gas (322MW) and Kainji Hydro (182MW).

But the grid went down again with just 307MW generated from Delta Gas. The restoration process is ongoing as at when Daily Trust filed this report with FCT getting supply gradually.

Further reports show that there were pockets of disruptions that would have resulted in the nationwide outage.

Abuja Distribution Company (DisCo) had reported vandal attacks on the 330/132 kilovolt (kV) Gwagwalada to Kukwaba transmission line in Abuja early Sunday. However, the line was restored by 3 pm by the TCN maintenance crew.

Kaduna and Eko DisCos also reported the power grid collapse. “We regret to inform you that the loss of power supply in our franchise – Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states – is as a result of the collapse of the national grid. The collapse occurred at about 11:26 am this morning,” Kaduna Electric said on Twitter.

Eko DisCo informed its customers via text message: “Dear customer, there is a system collapse on the national grid. Supply will be restored as soon as the issue is resolved.”