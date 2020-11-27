President Buhari and President Trump

By Vera Anyagafu with agency report

According to the US embassy’s Public Affairs Section (PAS), Nigeria is not included in the six months visa bond pilot.

The PAS office said that, in response to the April 2019 Presidential Memorandum on Combating High Nonimmigrant Overstay Rates, the Department of state and US embassies and Consulates overseas conducted an in-depth analysis to identify and address root causes of overstays in the US.

And among other efforts to address the challenge, it went on, the State Department is considering additional steps to address overstays, including piloting a limited visa bonds program to test.

“This is in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), to ensure the operational feasibility of posting, processing, and discharging visa bonds as means to the timely departure from the United States of certain travelers.

Accordingly, the State Department will begin a limited six-month visa bond pilot program beginning December 24, 2020. We are committed to combating visa overstays and making sure travelers to the United States respect our laws.

The implementation of this pilot builds on our engagement with foreign governments in recent years and will ensure continued progress to reduce overstay rates and Nigeria is not included in this six months pilot program”, PAS concluded.

Vanguardngr.com