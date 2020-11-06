Handcuffs PHOTO: Shutterstock

Four protesters were arrested Friday as dozens demonstrated in Nigeria’s capital Abuja against police abuses, activists said, two weeks after unrest over the issue rocked the country.

Footage on social media showed a small crowd taking to the streets to try to keep up pressure on the authorities after a bloody crackdown helped stamp out demonstrations last month.

“Four of our members were arrested this morning in front of the National Assembly,” rights activist Deji Adeyanju told AFP.

Africa’s most populous country was swept by weeks of widespread protests in October sparked by anger over brutality from the police’s loathed Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The government disbanded the unit and pledged reforms but still struggled to contain the largest challenge to Nigeria’s governing elite in decades.

Amnesty International says 56 people died across the country, including a dozen peaceful protesters gunned down by security forces in the heart of biggest city Lagos.

That bloodshed unleashed days of chaos and looting in a string of cities, and demonstrations have since stopped.

But activist Adeyanju insisted the #EndSARS protests “will continue” until demands for an overhaul are met.

Government opponent Omoyele Sowore said the arrests on Friday showed the police “will never learn”.

The police force in Abuja were not immediately available for comment.

The authorities have denied any responsibility for the killing of demonstrators and hope a judicial panel probing the violence in Lagos will tamper lingering anger.