The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to some prominent Nigerians and organisations.

The affected individuals include serving and former lawmakers, former ministers, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), popular business personalities and so on.

The serving lawmakers include Nicholas Mutu and Shina Peller; former lawmakers affected include Lado Yakubu and Boroface Ajayi; Babachir Lawal,a former SGF is also affected while ex-ministers affected include Femi Fani-Kayode and Bashir Yuguda.

The IGP’s directive was contained in a wireless message dated November 4, 2020, and addressed virtually to all zonal Assistant Inspector-Generals (AIGs) and all state Commissioners of Police.

The letter with reference number CB/4001/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.116/32 was signed by Idowu Owohunwa, the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP.

The IGP announced that officers of the force attached to VIPs be withdrawn immediately.

He, however, exempted the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, from the directive.

The sudden withdrawal is happening after President Muhammadu Buhari announced a reform of the police in Nigeria.

Nigerian youth had in October taken to the streets to protest against police brutality.

The protesters also demanded the immediate disbandment of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and the reform of the police.

The #EndSARS protests lasted for over two weeks and led to the death of at least 40 persons and destruction of lives and properties after it was hijacked by hoodlums who took advantage of a government crackdown.

WITHDRAW WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

In the new directive, the IGP told his subordinates that he was aware that his previous order on the withdrawal of police officers was flouted.

“The attention of the inspector general of police has been drawn to the fact that the police personnel attached to the under listed corporate bodies and personalities are yet to be withdrawn in spite of extant directives to that effect.”

The personalities and organisations listed include The Christ Embassy, Think Nigeria First Initiative, Uche Sylva International, Stanel Groups and KYC Holding.

Other persons on the list include; former Senator Lado Yakubu, Ambassador Yuguda Bashir, Uche Chukwu, Boroface Ajayi, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Edozie Madu, David Adesanya, Chris Giwa, Godwin Ekpo and Pius Akinyelure.

“In line with the subsisting orders, the inspector general of police directs that you withdraw all the PMF, SPU, CTU or conventional police operatives attached to the above listed companies/individuals in any of their locations across the country with immediate effect.”

“It is the added directives of the inspector general of police that you submit a report confirming compliance and furnishing a detailed breakdown (by ranks/name) of all the personnel withdrawn from each of the corporate bodies/personalities as well as the location from where they are withdrawn from.”

“Your compliance report is to be submitted to the inspector general of police not later than Tuesday, 10th November 2020,” the IGP said.

AFFECTED PERSON REACTS

Reacting to the new directive, an individual who is affected by the order. stated that he has not been contacted and that he is not aware of the letter.

The individual, who asked not to be named, said he is ready to comply any time the police decide to withdraw the orderly attached to him.

“They gave me the protection, if it is their wish to withdraw, who am I to oppose it?” he said.

He also hoped that the withdrawal would be done across board without any fear or favour.

Read the full list of the affected persons below.

1. Lado Yakubu

2. Yuguda Bashir

3. Think Nigeria First Initiative

4. Uche Chukwu

5. Boroface Ajayi

6. MD Summerset, Mr Suleiman Idris

7. C.N Ukachukwu

8. Femi Fani-Kayode

9. Nicholas Mutu

10. Yahaya Audu

11. Tokunbo Afikoyomi

12. Apo Apartments, FCT Abuja

13. Uche Sylva International

14. Eddinho Nig Ltd Guinness

15. Bashir Mohammed

16. Mustapha Maihaja (Former NEMA DG)

17. Suleiman Hassan, From Min of Environment

18. Babachir Lawal (Former SGF)

19. Nuel Ojei Holding Companies

20. Magnus Abe

21. Oriental Energy Resources

22. Pius Akinyelure

23. Christ Embassy

24. Salini Nigeria Limited

25. Ocean Marine (Chairman)

26. RCC Nigeria Limited

27. Association of Indigenous Contractors

28. Sheiks and Bishops

29. ECWA Academy

30. BDA Group Ltd

31. Amen Rochas

32. Duru Mike Ejiogu

33. Remi Christ Nwaagbo

34. Ibrahim Msheila

35. HRN ASARA – ASARA

36. Jotandi Service

37. HRN Chief Uche

38. Curlew Express Limited

39. Omale Emmanuel, Divine Hand of God

40. Sunti Golden Sugar Estate

41. Ibrahim Waya

42. Musa Yakubu Management, Musaco Investment and Property Ltd

43. KYC Holding

44. Shina Peller

45. Kebo links Int’l Ltd

46. Builder Hub impact investment program

47. Chris Giwa

48. Godwin Ekpo

49. Ochacho Real House Ltd

50. Edozie Madu

51. Olaide Musibau

52. Onyeche Blessing

53. Honorable Thomas

54. Chukwuebuka Onuorah

55. David Adesanya

56. Joel Onowakpo

57. Goddy Ogbaga

58. Stanel Group

59. Kaztec Engineering

60. Emeka Offor