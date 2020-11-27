The Nigeria Police Force has been ordered to pay the sum of N50 million as compensation to the family of Daniel Chibuike-Ikeagwuchi, also known as Sleek, who was killed by their men in the state, a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ruled.

The ruling comes after Sleek’s family filed a case of Fundamental Human Rights against the Nigeria Police Force, with the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Adamu, the State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, and two other policemen, as respondents.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Sleek was gunned down on Saturday, September 19, 2020, around 4 pm after he and a friend were accosted by the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Sleek and his friend, Reuben, however, took to their heels upon sighting the SARS operative, who in turn chased them and began screaming that they were thieves. As the duo ran towards the busy market in Elelenwo community a mobile police officer attached to De Topic supermarket intercepted them and shot Sleek thrice.

The family, in their petition, prayed the court to declare the killing of their son unlawful and award the sum of N1 billion as compensation to the family of the victim.

The defendants who missed the last two sittings, according to Nigerian Tribune, appeared on the 23rd of November to present a counter-affidavit against the four prayers of the claimant which was thrown out by the court following the argument by the claimant counsel.

The trial Judge, Justice, S.C. Amadi, in his ruling, declared that the gruesome murder of Sleek contravened the constitution of Nigeria, adding that the failure of the Police to arraign the officers who killed the victim was illegal. Justice Amadi awarded the sum of N50 million against the defendants, adding that the money should be paid in due course.

