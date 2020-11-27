Nigeria has been ranked as the third most terrorized country in the world. This according to a report released by Global Terrorism Index (GTI) on Wednesday, November 25 2020.

For the sixth consecutive time since 2015, Nigeria has continued to be ranked as the third country in the world with the worst impact from terrorism.

The report added that the number of deaths attributed to Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria increased by 25 per cent between 2018 to 2019.

“Over the past year, Boko Haram increased attacks on military targets, with deaths rising from 26 in 2018 to 148 in 2019,” GTI said in its report.

Afghanistan, according to the report, is top on the list, followed by Iraq and Nigeria. Ranked fourth, fifth and sixth on the list are Syria, Somalia and Yemen respectively.

While noting Nigeria is the most terrorized in Africa with economic and financial loss, GTI said the rise in the number of casualties from Boko Haram attacks in the North-East notwithstanding, the country was the second to record a fall in violent deaths after Afghanistan in 2019.

Excerpts from GTI’s report partly reads:

“Nigeria had the second largest fall in total deaths, owing largely to a 72 per cent reduction in fatalities attributed to Fulani extremists.

“Despite this decrease, the number of deaths attributed to Boko Haram increased by 25 per cent from 2018 to 2019. Renewed activity by Boko Haram in Nigeria and neighbouring countries, including Cameroon, Chad and Niger, remains a substantial threat to the region.

“In 2019, Boko Haram carried out 11 suicide bombings causing 68 fatalities. Suicide bombings accounted for six per cent of all terror-related incidents by Boko Haram in 2019, marking an 89 per cent decline from their peak in 2017. Boko Haram was responsible for Nigeria’s deadliest terrorist attack in 2019 when assailants attacked a funeral in Badu, Borno State.

“Violence by the two main factions of Boko Haram has taken a large toll on the civilian population, particularly in North-East Nigeria, where continued attacks have internally displaced more than two million people and caused a further 240,000 Nigerian refugees to flee to neighbouring countries.”

