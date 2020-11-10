Our Reporter

DATA from the World Instant Noodles Association (WINA) revealed that Nigeria is currently among the largest consumers of instant noodles.

With 1.92 million servings as at May 2020, the country ranked 11th position in the global demand for noodles.

Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant noodles made this known in a statement.

Its Chief Operations Officer Adesh Jain, however, said innovation will continue to take centre stage in delivering quality products.

For any business to thrive in a dynamic market like Nigeria, he said churning out new ideas and product innovation is not only necessary but highly important.

He said: “The successful exploitation of new ideas is crucial to a business being able to improve its processes, introduce new and improved products and services to market, increase its efficiency, and most importantly, improve its profitability. Though we have maintained market dominance in the noodles market in Nigeria for close to three decades, we will not rest on our oars because we understand that market environments—whether local, regional, national or global—are becoming highly competitive, hence, there is a need to do more.”

He added that Dufil had consistently, adapted its products lines to the changing marketplace over the years.

“In 2019, we added Indomie Relish to our range of products as a response to our consumers’ yearning for a wholesome and satisfying meal experience. Indomie Relish was introduced to meet this need as it provides a complete, balanced, and savoury culinary experience with real fish chunks and fish powder in the seafood flavour packs,” Jain said.