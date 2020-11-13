Nigeria has been rated eighth out of 36 African countries with well-developed electricity regulatory frameworks. This is contained in the latest Electricity Regulatory Index report.

Africa’s most populous country performed on a medium level of regulatory development.

The Electricity Regulatory Index Report, published by the African Development Bank (AfDB), is a product of the Power, Energy, Climate Change, and Green Growth Complex of AfDB.

Uganda has for the third time in a row emerged as the top performer in the latest index, followed by Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, amongst others.

According to the report, the basic elements of a regulatory framework exist in Nigeria but the regulator’s capacity is limited due to the weak evolution of institutional and legal structures.

In its external regulatory governance structure that includes the legal mandate, clarity of roles and objectives, independence and accountability of the regulator, Nigeria rates third, following Uganda and Tanzania.

Nigeria ranked fourth in governance and substance, which is calculated by averaging the aggregate scores on the Regulatory Governance Index and Regulatory Substance Index.

The first edition was published in 2018 and covered 15 countries. A total of 34 countries participated and were assessed in 2019.