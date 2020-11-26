A file photo of troops. Source: [email protected]

Nigeria has been ranked third on the latest global terrorism index, a report that measured the impact of terrorism on countries across the world.

Only Afghanistan and Iraq were adjudged to have been more badly affected by terrorism.

However, the number of terrorism-related deaths dropped from 2,043 in 2018 to 1,245 in 2019, a 39.1 percent reduction, the 2020 report said.

The reduction was mainly driven by a “fall in terrorism deaths attributed to Fulani extremists.

“This reduction occurred despite a small increase in deaths attributed to Boko Haram, which has been the most active terrorist group in the country over the past decade. Deaths from terrorism in Nigeria are now 83 percent lower than at

their peak in 2014.”

According to the report, “ISIL’s shift to sub-Saharan Africa meant that the region recorded the second-highest number of terrorism deaths,

even after accounting for the substantial fall in Nigeria.”

The index is published by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), a think tank that receives support from the US government.